Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Agile Therapeutics worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

