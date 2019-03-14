Agenus (AGEN) versus Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Agenus and Proteon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $42.88 million 8.28 -$120.69 million ($1.23) -2.41 Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.96 million ($2.13) -1.65

Proteon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proteon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Agenus and Proteon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 0 0 N/A Proteon Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Proteon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Proteon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proteon Therapeutics is more favorable than Agenus.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Proteon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus N/A N/A -103.43% Proteon Therapeutics N/A -293.80% -61.05%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics beats Agenus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and anti-TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies; and partnership with Phyton Biotech. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

