Aeon Global Health (AGHC) versus Guardant Health (GH) Head to Head Survey

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aeon Global Health and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Guardant Health 0 1 4 0 2.80

Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $72.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.24%. Given Guardant Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Profitability

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health -29.16% -290.44% -38.31% Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Guardant Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health $16.30 million 0.19 -$8.00 million ($1.15) -0.36 Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Guardant Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeon Global Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guardant Health beats Aeon Global Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition, AEON Global Health Corp. offers post contract customer support services. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

