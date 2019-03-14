Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,892,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 270,532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $114,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 57.6% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.90 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Regions Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/advisor-group-inc-has-1-28-million-stake-in-regions-financial-corp-rf.html.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.