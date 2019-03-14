Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Stake Raised by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $18,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,039,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,636,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,039,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,636,000 after acquiring an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,918,000 after acquiring an additional 290,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,941,000 after acquiring an additional 129,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,104,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,055,000 after acquiring an additional 196,494 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of AEIS opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

