AdShares (ADS) Price Reaches $0.0176

AdShares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, AdShares has traded down 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AdShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. AdShares has a total market cap of $511,548.00 and approximately $11,719.00 worth of AdShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00382274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.01692430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00237733 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004958 BTC.

AdShares Token Profile

AdShares was first traded on July 7th, 2017. AdShares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,092,824 tokens. AdShares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdShares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for AdShares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdShares

AdShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.