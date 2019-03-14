Adobe (ADBE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.Adobe also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.80-7.80 EPS.

Adobe stock traded up $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $267.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $315.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total value of $774,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,680,351.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

