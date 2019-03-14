Adobe (ADBE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.15-11.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.Adobe also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $1.77-1.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,077. Adobe has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $277.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $774,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,680,351.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 30,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $7,393,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,435,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,344 shares of company stock valued at $69,007,648 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

