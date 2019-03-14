Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“We came away impressed with Adesto’s inaugural New York. We believe the company is undergoing a significant transformation, migrating from a pure-play application-specific memory company to becoming a full stack IoT solution provider (cloud, gateway, edge). With its two recent acquisitions, Adesto now has a portfolio of edge gateways and software stacks, transceivers, controllers, mixed-signal ASICs and application specific non-volatile memory to address the fastest growing verticals with IoT: industrial, consumer, communication and medical. The long-term target of 20% revenue CAGR and 50-55% gross margin represent significant earnings over the next 3-4 years. $10 price target.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IOTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of IOTS stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Adesto Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adesto Technologies will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 310,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

