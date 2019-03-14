Actuant (ATU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Actuant has set its Q2 guidance at $0.15-0.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.09-1.20 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Actuant to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATU stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Actuant has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

ATU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a report on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Actuant from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

In other news, VP Roger Roundhouse sold 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $231,908.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

