Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.49

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 12452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACRS. BidaskClub upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

The firm has a market cap of $234.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 321,458 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 84,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 35,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,417.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 222,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 317,847 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

