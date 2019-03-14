Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 5,805 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $181.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $141.46 and a one year high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

In other news, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $906,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $1,640,348.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

