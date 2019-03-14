AceD Tops 1-Day Volume of $262.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $98,372.00 and approximately $262.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00001067 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00001175 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.