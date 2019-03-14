Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 28,319 Shares of Health Care SPDR (XLV)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,319 shares during the period. Health Care SPDR makes up 0.8% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Health Care SPDR by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,974,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,930,000 after buying an additional 1,714,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Health Care SPDR by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,691,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,837,000 after buying an additional 1,409,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Health Care SPDR by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,976,000 after buying an additional 1,501,175 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Health Care SPDR by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,887,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,323,000 after buying an additional 609,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Health Care SPDR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,770,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,203,000 after buying an additional 66,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Health Care SPDR alerts:

XLV opened at $92.06 on Thursday. Health Care SPDR has a fifty-two week low of $78.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/accuvest-global-advisors-sells-28319-shares-of-health-care-spdr-xlv.html.

Health Care SPDR Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.