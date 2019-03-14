Accuvest Global Advisors Grows Holdings in Ferrari NV (RACE)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ferrari by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,283,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,547,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,729,000 after buying an additional 71,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,547,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,729,000 after buying an additional 71,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,402,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,545,000 after buying an additional 647,066 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 62.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after buying an additional 890,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.29 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.66.

RACE opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $149.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $964.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 58.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1677 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $0.88.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

