Accuvest Global Advisors Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after purchasing an additional 899,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after purchasing an additional 899,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,564,000 after purchasing an additional 650,365 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $466,913,000 after purchasing an additional 328,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. MKM Partners set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $145.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.51. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $164.79.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $36,639,278.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $62,387,771.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,782.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,914,928 shares of company stock valued at $414,622,960. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

