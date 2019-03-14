Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $50.99 on Thursday. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $295.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $138.17 million for the quarter.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

