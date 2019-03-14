Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pearson PLC (PSO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 479,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 249,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pearson by 1,300.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 244,866 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,786,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pearson by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 259,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.89 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

PSO opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Pearson PLC has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1715 per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

