Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $95,000 Position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 91,764 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greta Guggenheim bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $269,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 62,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $20.33 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 36.68 and a quick ratio of 36.68.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 41.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

