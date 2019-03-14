AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,748,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $78.93 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $75.77 and a 1-year high of $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.27%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.48.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

