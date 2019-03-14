Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,436 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 267.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,570,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697,267 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6,487.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,555,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,501,620 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,743,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,813,000 after buying an additional 3,146,868 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 40,097.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,878,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,841,000 after buying an additional 1,874,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 935,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after buying an additional 768,804 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $75,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $120,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,099 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,781. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/abacus-planning-group-inc-trims-position-in-baxter-international-inc-bax.html.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.