Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 189,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 83,590 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

In related news, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,981.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 172.15%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

