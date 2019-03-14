Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,534.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,379,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $86.08 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $86.32.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

