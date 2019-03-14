8Bit (8BIT) Price Tops $0.0254 on Major Exchanges

8Bit (CURRENCY:8BIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. 8Bit has a market capitalization of $37,343.00 and $0.00 worth of 8Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8Bit has traded flat against the dollar. One 8Bit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006376 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025807 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014222 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00150520 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00002433 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000313 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00024105 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000087 BTC.

8Bit Profile

8Bit (CRYPTO:8BIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2015. 8Bit’s total supply is 1,467,841 coins. 8Bit’s official Twitter account is @8bit_8bit_8bit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 8Bit is www.8-bit.ga

8Bit Coin Trading

8Bit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8Bit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8Bit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

