Shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 173.30 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 170.40 ($2.23). 447,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 769,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.60 ($2.12).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from 888 Holdings Public’s previous dividend of $0.04. 888 Holdings Public’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 306 ($4.00) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/888-holdings-public-888-trading-4-8-higher-following-dividend-announcement.html.

888 Holdings Public Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.