$756.62 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (LII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post sales of $756.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.05 million and the highest is $795.77 million. Lennox International reported sales of $834.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.97 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 297.46%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.17.

LII traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $248.22. 174,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,457. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $250.92.

In other Lennox International news, VP Chris Kosel sold 147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $31,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry L. Johnston sold 7,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.53, for a total value of $1,760,941.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,474.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,592. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

