714 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 714 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of LNG opened at $69.31 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $143,495.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

