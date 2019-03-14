7,000 Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Purchased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Iqvia by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Iqvia by 44,777.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,140,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Richard Staub sold 27,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $3,798,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $569,462,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075,345 shares of company stock valued at $573,760,078. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.68. The stock had a trading volume of 72,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

