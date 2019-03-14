633,824 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 633,824 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,983,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.25% of Xilinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $621,654,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12,987.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,845 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 759,502.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,415 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $303,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xilinx by 115.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,431 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $345,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,131,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Xilinx to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

