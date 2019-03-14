$591.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (CG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to post sales of $591.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.50 million and the highest is $623.40 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $702.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Shares of CG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.57. 13,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,111. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $578,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,909 shares in the company, valued at $11,907,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,802,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,644,000 after buying an additional 275,990 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 107,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.