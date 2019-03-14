$53.51 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (MTLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce $53.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.24 million and the lowest is $52.77 million. Materialise posted sales of $54.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $226.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $252.22 million to $255.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Materialise had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.41 million.

MTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. KBC Securities lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.07 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.84. 59,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,035. Materialise has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.09 million, a PE ratio of 226.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Materialise by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Materialise by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

