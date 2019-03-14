52,608 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,608 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $783,282,000 after purchasing an additional 441,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,251,608,000 after purchasing an additional 431,304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,365.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,012 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 289,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,644,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.94.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,510,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $117.10 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

