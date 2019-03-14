$5.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to post sales of $5.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $4.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $23.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.40 billion to $23.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.27 billion to $25.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

