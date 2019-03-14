413,265 Shares in Wayfair Inc (W) Acquired by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 413,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,227,000. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.46% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.99.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $368,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,068,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Champlin Mulliken sold 4,915 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $492,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $662,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,923 shares of company stock worth $26,487,354. 37.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of W opened at $168.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.06. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $172.79.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “413,265 Shares in Wayfair Inc (W) Acquired by Polar Capital LLP” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/413265-shares-in-wayfair-inc-w-acquired-by-polar-capital-llp.html.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.