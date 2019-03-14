38,610 Shares in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Acquired by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 83,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

