314,831 Shares in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 314,831 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. Newfield Exploration accounts for 2.7% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 10.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,123,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,544,000 after purchasing an additional 554,266 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 606,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 75.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newfield Exploration from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

Newfield Exploration stock remained flat at $$17.07 during midday trading on Thursday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

