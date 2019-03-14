2,986 Shares in PVH Corp (PVH) Purchased by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of PVH by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $86.46 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $176.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.30.

In other PVH news, Director Craig W. Rydin bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.09 per share, with a total value of $98,794.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.51 per share, with a total value of $955,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

