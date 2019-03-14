282 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $139.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $151.35.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

