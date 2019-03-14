$27.55 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report sales of $27.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $11.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $152.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.50 million to $166.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $331.88 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $386.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 230.84%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTX. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 661,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,577. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.57. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,913,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 132,207 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after acquiring an additional 103,224 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,998,000 after acquiring an additional 818,603 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

