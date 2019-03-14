238 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 238 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Autodesk by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,843,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Autodesk by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $153.38 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $169.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,489 shares of company stock worth $2,675,335. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $149.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $131.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/238-shares-in-autodesk-inc-adsk-purchased-by-berman-capital-advisors-llc.html.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.