$23.32 Million in Sales Expected for WidePoint Corporation (WYY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) will announce $23.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WidePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.73 million and the highest is $23.91 million. WidePoint reported sales of $19.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WidePoint will report full year sales of $82.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.65 million to $82.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.05 million, with estimates ranging from $92.77 million to $93.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WidePoint.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of WYY stock remained flat at $$0.45 on Monday. 21,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,478. WidePoint has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.66.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WidePoint (WYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.