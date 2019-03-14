22,048 Shares in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Purchased by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Trupanion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Trupanion by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Trupanion by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -988.00 and a beta of 1.18. Trupanion Inc has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.16 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $344,282.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,486 shares of company stock worth $4,108,344. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

