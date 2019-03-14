$217.45 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post sales of $217.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.15 million and the highest is $222.10 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $209.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $944.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $934.44 million to $955.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $964.22 million, with estimates ranging from $948.03 million to $978.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

JACK opened at $78.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $125,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,072,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,304 shares of company stock valued at $179,218 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 166,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.