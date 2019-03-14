17,386 Shares in Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 31.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 44,626 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,845,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 1,300,127 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $67,931,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,489,207 shares of company stock valued at $77,298,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $57.53.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Acacia Communications’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

