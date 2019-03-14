1,700 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

