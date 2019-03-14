1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 132,650 Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 132,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 20.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

