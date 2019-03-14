1607 Capital Partners LLC Invests $8.63 Million in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF) Stock

1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 819,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.95% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

In other AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,000 shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $45,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,167 shares of company stock worth $126,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWF opened at $11.64 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $12.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

