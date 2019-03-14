1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 810,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 934,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 72,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:MMT opened at $5.59 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/1607-capital-partners-llc-has-6-44-million-holdings-in-mfs-multimarket-income-trust-mmt.html.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.