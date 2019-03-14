1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 53,124 Shares of Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 1.71% of Mexico Fund worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXF. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mexico Fund by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mexico Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mexico Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,589,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,556,000 after purchasing an additional 491,486 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MXF opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

About Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

