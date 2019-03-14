$158.86 Million in Sales Expected for Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) will post sales of $158.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akorn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.99 million and the highest is $169.90 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akorn will report full-year sales of $655.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $628.87 million to $698.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $663.70 million, with estimates ranging from $608.19 million to $713.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 34.69%. Akorn’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

AKRX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Craig Hallum set a $11.00 target price on Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bonaccorsi acquired 25,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Akorn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Akorn by 672.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Akorn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akorn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Akorn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRX opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Akorn has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

